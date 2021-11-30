Boil water advisory lifted in Gravenhurst
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The Town of Gravenhurst can once again drink from its taps after three days with no potable water.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the boil water advisory was lifted at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Laboratory test results have confirmed that the water is free from contamination and is safe to drink," the health unit posted.
Still, as a precaution, the health unit advises:
- letting cold faucets and water fountains run for five minutes;
- drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45C (normal setting is 60C);
- drain and flush all ice-making machines and pop fountain machines;
- flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections, such as fridges with water and ice dispensers;
- dispose of any ice made since Saturday.
Large-volume users, like restaurants, schools, hospitals and retirement homes, may need to run cold water taps longer on the first use to ensure it's not cloudy.
The health unit also stated that any facilities that were closed because of the advisory could reopen after taking the necessary precautions.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.
-
Some regional COVID-19 restrictions lifted in B.C., others expandedWith COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates changing across B.C., regional health orders are also shifting, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman appalled after grandson with cerebral palsy accused of stealing employee’s phone at WalmartA Winnipeg woman is calling on Walmart for an apology after her grandson, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was accused of stealing an employee's phone in October.
-
Sask. travellers returning from southern Africa in two weeks of isolationDozens of travellers are in isolation here in the province – after returning from southern Africa in the last two weeks.
-
First Nations leaders honour OPP commissioner with eagle feathers in OrilliaA small group of First Nations leaders honoured OPP commissioner Tom Carrique at a Tuesday morning ceremony outside the OPP headquarters in Orillia.
-
Meth hidden in painting replaced with placebo in B.C. police plot to bust alleged smugglerA Western Australian man has been charged after an international police investigation, which started in Canada, resulted in the seizure of several kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside a painting.
-
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan schoolA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
-
Saskatoon fire chief says it's time for 911 dispatch system that can accept emergency texts, photosThe Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) wants to make a major upgrade to its 911 call centre.