Boil water advisory lifted in Gravenhurst

The Town of Gravenhurst can once again drink from its taps after three days with no potable water.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the boil water advisory was lifted at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Laboratory test results have confirmed that the water is free from contamination and is safe to drink," the health unit posted.

Still, as a precaution, the health unit advises:

letting cold faucets and water fountains run for five minutes;

drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45C (normal setting is 60C);

drain and flush all ice-making machines and pop fountain machines;

flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections, such as fridges with water and ice dispensers;

dispose of any ice made since Saturday.

Large-volume users, like restaurants, schools, hospitals and retirement homes, may need to run cold water taps longer on the first use to ensure it's not cloudy.

The health unit also stated that any facilities that were closed because of the advisory could reopen after taking the necessary precautions.