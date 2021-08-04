Boil water advisory lifted in Renfrew

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says a precautionary boil water advisory in the Town of Renfrew has been lifted.

People who live on the north side of the Bonnechere River were told Saturday that they needed to boil their water before consuming it because of a loss of pressure caused by a water main break.

In an update Wednesday morning, the health unit said that testing confirmed no signs of contaminants and the water is safe to drink.

Residents who were affected by the boil water advisory are asked to run their taps and garden hoses with cold water for one minute before using their water again as normal.