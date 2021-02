The boil water advisory for residents of the Town of Verner on municipal water has been lifted.

The advisory was issued by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit on Feb. 4 as a result of a water main break.

For more information, call the health unit at 705-474-1400 or 1-800-563-2808, or learn more at myhealthunit.ca/boilwateradvisory.