Boler Mountain closes for the season

A bittersweet day for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.

Sunday is the last official day for people to hit the slopes at Boler Mountain before the ski resort wraps up its winter season.

Staff at Boler Mountain say this is the first time since the start of the pandemic that they are closing the hills on their terms after being shut down for two years due to government restrictions.

“We were able to stay open as long as we possibly could,” Marty Thody, manager at Boler Mountain, said. “We used every last grain of snow to do it and we actually had more people come out than we thought we would. We did a few ski lessons today and there’s a happy people.”

Thody adds staff at Boler Mountain will take some much needed rest after such a busy season, but then it’s a quick turnaround for summer operations including getting their mountain biking trails ready.