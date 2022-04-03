Boler Mountain closes for the season
A bittersweet day for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.
Sunday is the last official day for people to hit the slopes at Boler Mountain before the ski resort wraps up its winter season.
Staff at Boler Mountain say this is the first time since the start of the pandemic that they are closing the hills on their terms after being shut down for two years due to government restrictions.
“We were able to stay open as long as we possibly could,” Marty Thody, manager at Boler Mountain, said. “We used every last grain of snow to do it and we actually had more people come out than we thought we would. We did a few ski lessons today and there’s a happy people.”
Thody adds staff at Boler Mountain will take some much needed rest after such a busy season, but then it’s a quick turnaround for summer operations including getting their mountain biking trails ready.
-
Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trailSaanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO soughtAlberta Health Service's has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park boardThe site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aidThe new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infectedThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crashA two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crashEmergency crews worked to free a trapped person from a car after a serious crash in Navan late Monday morning.
-
Cenovus to end oil price hedging; program lost $970M in first quarterCenovus Energy Inc. is suspending its practice of crude oil price hedging and warning that it expects steep losses on its existing risk management program in its first quarter.