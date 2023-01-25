Bolton high school lockdown lifted, one person in custody: OPP
Police have one person in custody following an investigation at a Bolton secondary school Wednesday morning.
Caledon OPP says it received a call about a potential weapon in Humberview Secondary School on Kingsview Drive and placed the school in lockdown.
Officers investigated and said no weapon was found, and no one was injured.
During a lockdown, students and staff must remain in their classrooms with the doors shut. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building.
Police have now lifted the lockdown.
OPP did not provide the suspect's identity.
