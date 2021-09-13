Bolton park restroom closed after vandals destroy facilities

Provincial police are looking for the individuals responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage at a park washroom in Bolton.

The OPP says $3,000 damage to the restroom facilities at Adam Wallace Memorial Park on Cedargrove Road was reported on Friday.

The destruction was so significant the town had to close the public facility.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters with Crime Stoppers never have to testify and could receive a reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.