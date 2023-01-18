Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centre
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Residents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
Provincial police say there is an ongoing investigation near the Albion Bolton Community Centre on Queen Street South after officers received a call Wednesday morning for police assistance.
Police say there is no threat to public safety, but officers will be in the area "several hours" as Caledon OPP investigates the incident.
Caledon Fire and Peel Paramedics are also attending.
Police say the OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting with the investigation.
They say no one is under arrest.
In a post shared to Twitter, OPP noted no further information would be shared "given the nature of the incident."
-
Poaching of staff top concern for Ontario hospitals over new surgical centres: OHAThe head of the Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals should not lose nurses and doctors to a new system of private clinics the government will be using to reduce the surgical backlog.
-
Ottawa fire station 51 set to reopen after broken water main closes station for nearly a weekFire station 51 on Montreal Road has been closed to nearly a week due to the broken water main, and staff were deployed to Stations 36 and 56 during the temporary closure.
-
Calgary 1988 Olympic gold medal, uniforms and torches up for auctionA huge lot of Olympic memorabilia, including a number of items from the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, are now for sale in a U.S. auction.
-
Oak Bay resident loses $3K in BC Hydro scamPolice in Oak Bay, B.C., are reminding residents to be wary of scams after a community member recently lost $3,000 to a fraudster.
-
Vincent D’Onofrio coming to Calgary for first Canadian comic expo appearanceActor and filmmaker Vincent D’Onofrio will attend the 2023 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
-
$3M upgrades complete at Nanaimo high schoolA $3-million renovation project at Dover Bay Secondary in Nanaimo, B.C., is now complete, the province announced Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Ottawa police officer after woman’s fall from Nepean balconyOntario's police watchdog says an Ottawa police officer committed no wrongdoing after a woman was seriously injured in a fall from her Nepean balcony last autumn.
-
Former Guelph city councillor, Bob Bell, diesThe Mayor of Guelph, Cam Guthrie is sending his condolences after longtime city councillor Bob Bell died.
-
Alberta ending agreement to hold people detained on immigration mattersThe Alberta government is ending an agreement to hold federal immigration detainees in provincial jails.