Bolton woman charged with speeding over 2x limit in Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A woman from Bolton will have to find another mode of transportation after police issued her a month-long driver's licence suspension for stunt driving in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
South Simcoe police say an officer patrolling the 5th Line Tuesday morning clocked the vehicle speeding over double the 60 kilometre per hour limit.
Police allege the 29-year-old woman travelled 132 kilometres per hour, resulting in the stunt driving charge.
The vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck and taken to an impound yard, where it will remain for two weeks at the owner's expense.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells courtThe former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.
-
Three Italians named as victims in helicopter crash near Terrace, B.C.Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the crash of a helicopter outside Terrace, B.C.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job backA Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his deathAn inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
Rise in youth vaping headlines National Non-Smoking Week30 per cent of youth aged 15 to 19 have tried vaping, which jumps to nearly 50 per cent for those aged 20 to 25.
-
Barrie police inspector faces Police Services Act Tribunal for alleged discreditable conductAppearing before a Police Services Act Tribunal, Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates stands charged with discreditable conduct.
-
From headwear for farmers to customers around the world, a Winnipeg hat company is marking a significant milestoneCrown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing near Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured in a stabbing near the Christie Pits neighbourhood.
-
N.B. curlers with lifelong bond prepare for Special OlympicsTwo New Brunswick curlers are heading to the Special Olympics in Calgary next month.