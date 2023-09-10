Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
Judy Lung, the festival’s vice-president of public affairs and communications, confirmed to CTV News Toronto in a written statement TIFF was aware of the investigation “in the vicinity of the red carpet” of the documentary’s screening at Roy Thomson Hall.
“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay,” Lung wrote in an email.
“To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”
A spokesperson for Toronto police told CTV News Toronto the threat was made to the festival’s private security by a passerby.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Toronto police and the private security swept the scene and cleared within 20 minutes,” Const. Victor Kwong said.
Toronto police also said the threat was general in nature, and did not target anyone.
