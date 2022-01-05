Bomb threat cleared in downtown London, Ont.

London, Ont. police say nothing suspicious was located after a reported bomb threat Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Richmond St. near Dundas Street around 9:15 a.m. for a threat received at a downtown restaurant.

The business was evacuated while police searched both inside and outside the building but say nothing suspicious was found.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.