iHeartRadio

'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roads


The Jubilee and Provincial Buildings in downtown Fort McMurray in March 2022 (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton.)

Mounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.

The Jubilee Building and the Provincial Building on Franklin Avenue were both evacuated just before noon.

Police asked people to avoid the area and said "no traffic will be permitted through."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

12