London police are on the scene of a bomb threat in old east London.

The threat has been confirmed by police on scene.

Police posted on social media that Dundas Street is currently closed between Hewitt and Adelaide streets for the investigation.

There are no reported injuries.

The bomb squad is on scene, but at this point there has been no confirmation of any explosive device.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details coming.