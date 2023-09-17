Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'

The Windsor Police Service posted an updated on social media regarding a bomb threat that was made in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Windsor police received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200-block of Chatham Street East.

While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.

However, police said additional security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all at the courthouse.