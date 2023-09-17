iHeartRadio

Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'


Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit were seen investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice on Chatham Street East on Sept. 15, 2023. (CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Police Service posted an updated on social media regarding a bomb threat that was made in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Windsor police received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200-block of Chatham Street East.

While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.

However, police said additional security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all at the courthouse.

  

