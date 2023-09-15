Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse

Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Windsor police received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200-block of Chatham Street East.

Officers quickly coordinated a perimeter and began a search of the area.

A photo taken at the scene showed officers at the scene with a police dog.

Through investigation, officers determined that the area was safe and the bomb call was unfounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).