Bomb threat pushes St. Albert high school to online learning on Wednesday

A high school in northwest St. Albert will move to online learning for one day this week due to a bomb threat that the RCMP are investigating.

According to a letter sent to parents Monday, Bellerose Composite High School will temporarily move to online learning on Wednesday due to information indicating a potential bomb threat that day. The school building will be completely closed, with office staff working offsite.

"Recently, school staff received information that led us to activate our threat assessment protocol," the letter read.

"The RCMP have launched an investigation, and while we can't share many details with you because of this ongoing investigation, please be assured that as part of our commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment, we take all issues that may affect school and student safety seriously."

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that they are investigating the bomb threat. No further details were available.

"We are working closely with the RCMP and appreciate their support and guidance," Paula Power, spokesperson for St. Albert Public Schools, told CTV News.

All classes will take place online at their regularly scheduled time on Wednesday, the high school said. Bellerose says anyone who needs to borrow a Chromebook to participate in online learning can do so on Tuesday.

"We realize this information can be unsettling for students and families so we will have extra support in place this week for students to access," Bellerose Composite High School said.

"We will share any further developments regarding this situation as we become aware of them."