Bomb threat received at Hanover and District Hospital: police
Hanover police say Hanover and District Hospital received a bomb threat on Friday night.
It took place at 10:25 p.m. Friday. Police say the building was evacuated for precautionary reasons and the hospital secured.
Officers say a search was conducted with negative results, as nothing suspicious was located. The hospital will resume regular operations in the morning.
As a result of this incident, the Hanover Police Service has launched a criminal investigation.
Investigators would like to speak with a female who was operating a dark coloured car at the hospital and noted as taking pictures around the premises shortly after 5 p.m. earlier in the afternoon.
The Hanover Police Service wants to remind everyone that making bomb threats is a serious criminal offence that carries a penalty of imprisonment.
Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.222.TIPS.
-
Purge of excess snow begins Monday in downtown SudburyCity of Greater Sudbury will utilise its snow removal crews in order to widen traffic lanes and improve access. File Photo
-
London police close several downtown streets due to convoyA number of downtown London streets are currently closed.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 'incident' near Assiniboine ParkWinnipeg police are investigating an incident near Assiniboine Park.
-
Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on TuesdayCalgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.
-
Ottawa reopens following the four week demonstration and redoing Valentine's Day: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Rally to Support Ukraine held in London SundayA rally Sunday afternoon in London will support Ukrainians impacted by war.
-
Several Cambridge streets shut down for police investigationWaterloo regional police have closed off a number of streets and roads in Cambridge for an investigation.
-
'We’re all going through our personal hell,' demonstrators gather in Toronto to support UkraineAs hundreds of thousands of people flee Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion, a group of people in Toronto rallied outside of the U.S. consulate, calling for more support as troops continue to advance.
-
16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after altercation with 'edged weapon'Oxford County OPP say a 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a disturbance involving an edged weapon.