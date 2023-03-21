Bomb threats made against two Hamilton high schools Tuesday

Police responded to two Hamilton high schools Tuesday after both facilities were targets of bomb threats.

At around 8:30 a.m., Hamilton police tweeted that its officers were investigating a bomb threat made to Glendale Public Secondary School, located at 145 Rainbow Drive.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers said they had cleared the school and that staff and students could return.

At about 10 a.m., the service tweeted that they were again investigating a bomb threat -- this time, made to Westmont Secondary School, located at 39 Montcalm Drive.

“Community members will see a large police presence in the area,” it tweeted.

At 10:55 a.m., the service said the scene at Westmont Secondary had been cleared.

At this time, no additional information has been provided.