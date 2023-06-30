Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
The police service tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. that a controlled disposal of the substance found at the Parker building at the Fort Garry Campus had taken place.
Winnipeg police were called at 10:15 a.m.
“A small amount of chemical in a potentially unstable form was discovered in a storage room,” said a U of M spokesperson in an email to CTV Winnipeg.
The building was evacuated as crews prepared a safe disposal.
The Parker building reopened for use following cleanup.
“The university will review all chemical storage protocols following this discovery and ensure we have every necessary practice in place to support the safe storage of all substances,” the U of M spokesperson said.
Police said no criminal investigation will take place.
-With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.
