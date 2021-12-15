Bombers' fans and players celebrate Grey Cup win at home

Following their Grey Cup win this weekend in Hamilton, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosted a celebration on their home turf.

The celebration kicked off at IG Field Wednesday evening and featured several speakers.

Bob Irving, the longtime sportscaster who recently announced his retirement, hosted the celebration. Irving, who spent decades as the voice of the Bombers' play-by-play announcer, called his final game earlier in December.

"Two in a row might just be the beginning," announced Irving to a cheering crowd.

Premier Heather Stefanson spoke at the celebration, saying the team will be inducted into Manitoba's Order of The Buffalo Hunt, an award honouring outstanding Manitobans.

Mayor Brian Bowman also attended the event, speaking about how Hamilton's mayor must now wear a Bombers' jersey after losing a bet to him.

The sound of applauding fans echoed the stadium for several hours as coaches and players hoisted the cup.

"I'm so happy," said Cadence Chorney, who was at the event. "I was cheering and so happy."

The team wasn't able to host a celebration parade like usual due to the pandemic, a fact some fans were happy about.

"This is the best because every time we are at the Grey Cup, we always come back Tuesday night and miss the parade. So this is the first time we get to celebrate the Bombers," said Bubbles Balichowski.

As for the team, the organization is happy it found a way to pay back the fans.

"Right now, we are celebrating our second Grey Cup because of you," said Bombers' CEO Wade Miller to the crowd. "Our players love playing in front of our fans."

"All of the players understand and respect how valuable our fans are," said Mike O'Shea, head coach of the Blue Bombers. "You look at the western final. They are definitely the loudest fans in the league."

The team said going forward, it will try and do what it did last year, re-sign as many players as possible and aim for the championship again.

This is the first time the Bombers have won back-to-back championships since 1962. It is the team's twelfth Grey Cup victory.