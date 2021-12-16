Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea spotted cleaning field after victory celebration
After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' big victory celebration Wednesday night, head coach Mike O'Shea was spotted cleaning the field.
The event at IG Field gave fans a chance to cheer on players and team staff after winning the Grey Cup on Sunday.
After the festivities ended, head coach Mike O'Shea and his wife, Richere, stuck around to pick up some garbage left on the field.
After the #GreyCup rally at IG Field #Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea and his wife were helping clean up as they made their way off the field. pic.twitter.com/50UsGlmEsY— Joey Slattery (@joeyslatteryCTV) December 16, 2021
The video of O'Shea cleaning up brought many Winnipeggers to comment and give praise.
O'Shea was named head coach of the Bombers in 2013.
He has won the Grey Cup three times as a player and three times as a coach, once as the special teams coach for Toronto Argonauts and twice as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-With files from CTV's Joey Slattery
