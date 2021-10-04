Bombers' Kenny Lawler arrested for impaired driving
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Kenny Lawler has been arrested for impaired driving according to the team and has been suspended for the team's next game.
In a statement Monday evening, the Bombers confirmed that Lawler was arrested early Monday morning for impaired driving.
"Upon further investigation, the club has suspended Kenny for Friday's game and has reported the incident to the league office," the team said.
The team said it is taking this incident "very seriously" and has been talking with Lawler throughout the day.
"Kenny recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable."
As part of the statement, the Bombers said Lawler will be seeking help as it relates to alcohol abuse and has been cooperating with police.
So far this season, Lawler has played eight games, recording 45 catches for 703 yards and four touchdowns.
