Bon Soo returns with its 60th winter carnival

In less than a month’s time, the Sault’s iconic Bon Soo winter carnival will return.

The 60th edition of the carnival is scheduled from Feb. 3-12.

Officials with the city’s tourism department say the Bon Soo website will launch next week.

The winter event features a number of events that rely on sub-zero temperatures.

Josh Ingram, Sault Tourism’s area coordinator, told CTV News that carnival organizers have taken note of the warmer than normal temperatures and made plans in the event the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“We’ve worried about it for years as a festival. But this year we’re not just worried about it, we’ve spent a lot of time attacking the issue and setting up programming so there’s enough to do for all ages and all weather conditions,” said Ingram.

“So we’re really excited and a little less nervous than we’ve been in years passed.”

Organizers have found a headliner for the event.

The Sentimentalists featured on both Canada’s and America’s Got Talent will be a draw for many this year.

