Bone chilling wind chill values in Windsor-Essex
Wind chill values will be the story of the forecast for a good portion of the week.
The thermometer will read lower than average temperatures for this time of year, but the wind chill will be even colder.
The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is about minus 1 C — Environment Canada is forecasting highs this week ranging from minus 4 C to minus 7 C with wind chill values between minus 19 C and minus 22 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny. High minus 4.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 9.
Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 3.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 2.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.
-
Winterfest returning to Barrie this weekendThe final preparations are in place as the City of Barrie is set to host a seasonal favourite this weekend.