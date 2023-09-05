Bones 'believed to be human and archeological in nature' found in Kamloops: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops say bones found by a member of the public along the bank of the Thompson River over the weekend are "suspected to be human and archeological in nature."
The discovery was made around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Someone walking along the river saw what appeared to be human bones embedded in the clay bank near the water's edge, police said.
Officers were called to the scene and briefly closed the area to the public as part of their investigation. Police said the BC Coroners Service and its anthropologist were also called to assist.
“Based on the preliminary findings, the bones are believed to be human and archeological in nature, at this time,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in the news release.
Both Mounties and the coroners service are investigating, and Kamloops RCMP ask anyone who comes across bones they believe to be human to call the detachment at 250-828-3000.
