Bonk and Cowan selected in first round of NHL draft
Two London Knights have been drafted into the NHL after the first round.
Second generation talent Oliver Bonk heard his name called by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 22nd overall pick.
Bonk's selection extended the London Knights' CHL record run of 55 straight years of a player chosen at the NHL Draft.
The son of former third overall NHL Draft pick Radek Bonk, Oliver recorded 40 points in 67 games for the Western Conference champion Knights.
Winger Easton Cowan was selected 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs
Cowan emerged as a key performer for the Knights in the playoffs, putting up 21 points in 20 post-season contests.
The Mt. Brydges native joins Bonk to give the Knights multiple first round picks at the NHL Draft for the first time since 2018 when (Evan Bouchard and Liam Foudy were drafted.
Other picks from the Knights include prospect Kasper Halttunen to San Jose, prospect Jonathan Castagna to Arizona, Denver Barkey to Philadelphia and Jacob Julien to Winnipeg.
Also of note in NHL moves, former London Knight Corey Perry has been traded from Tampa Bay to Chicago.
