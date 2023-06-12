Bonnie Crombie set to make 'special' announcement as she explores run for Ontario Liberal Party

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is making a “special” announcement on Wednesday as she explores a potential run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The long-time mayor of the city west of Toronto announced she was forming an “exploratory committee” a month ago to look into a leadership bid for the provincial party.

“Every day I speak with people across Ontario, and I hear how they are facing the challenges of living in our province,” Crombie said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking to CP24 after she announced her intention to run for Liberal leader, Crombie said she had no plan to resign from her current mayoral duties. She has held the top job in Mississauga since 2014.

Instead, she said she would dedicate evenings and weekends to her campaign.

“I believe that the government can play a role in addressing the concerns people have about issues such as healthcare, education and affordability,” Crombie said.

The event will take place in Mississauga on Wednesday.