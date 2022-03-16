Bonnie Raitt covers Manitoba band’s song on her new album

A Manitoba-based band is responsible for a new single on the new album of a music legend.

American singer Bonnie Raitt recorded a cover of 'Made Up Mind' which is from The Bros. Landreth album called 'Let It Lie,' which was released in 2013.

It is the first single of Raitt's new album called 'Just Like That.'

"I mean, it's the most exciting thing that's probably ever happened to us," said Joey Landreth, who is one-half of The Bros. Landreth.

"Bonnie Raitt is legitimately is one of Dave and I's biggest heroes. We grew up listening to her music and a big part of our development as musicians is thanks in part, certainly, to her music."

Joey said they met Raitt at the 2014 Winnipeg Folk Festival and she eventually shared her email with them saying she is always looking for new songs.

Joey said they shared their album with her and it eventually turned into her making a cover.

Raitt's album is set to release on Apr. 22 and for The Bros. Landreth, it's the perfect pre-cursor to their new album due out.

"We've got a new single out tomorrow called 'What In The World,' the record is called 'Come Morning' and it's out in May," said Dave Landreth.

He said the new album is followed by a tour with stops throughout North America and Europe, which starts in June.

The band said they are extremely excited to get back on the road and share their music.