Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song

American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.

On Sunday, Raitt won the Grammy for Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind,” a cover of The Bros. Landreth’s song from their 2012 album called “Let It Lie.”

The cover appeared on Raitt’s 2022 album “Just Like That,” and marked a big milestone for the band, comprised of Joey and Dave Landreth.

“Whether it's a Grammy in your own name, or you are just like us, Grammy-adjacent, it is kind of the top accolade that you can earn in the music business. But this is so much more than that for Joey and I,” Dave told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.

Dave said the duo grew up idolizing Raitt, with her records often playing on their stereo.

“And it was a really, really important, important part of our musical education. And this stuff is burned so deep in the musical culture that, that we travel with,” he said.

“So to have her pluck one of our songs up and take it on this kind of adventure, is just so surreal - and so impactful. It means so much to be acknowledged by one of your heroes, and it's so far beyond anything that we ever could have dreamed.”

Joey previously told CTV News Winnipeg the band met Raitt at the 2014 Winnipeg Folk Festival. She gave them her email, saying she’s always looking for new songs.

The Bros. Landreth shared their album “Let It Lie” with Raitt, which ultimately led to her making the cover of ‘Made Up Mind.’

Dave remembered what it was like when he and Joey heard Raitt’s version for the first time.

“That's been her song all along. When we hear her sing it, it just feels like such a perfect fit. I think she does that so wonderfully,” he said.

Raitt also won the 2023 Grammys for Song of the Year and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That.”

Dave said the win for Song of the Year was a highlight for him as a long-time Raitt fan.

“This is an artist that, 52 years after putting out her first record, is finally being acknowledged as a songwriter,” he said. “Someone who's built a career off of picking really great songs and all of her hits had been outside writes. And here she is taking home the big award, Song of the Year, for something that she penned herself, which I think is just a testament to somebody who is striving for greatness throughout their entire career who never lets up, never takes a foot off the gas creatively, and is always striving for that next thing.”

