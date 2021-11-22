Bonnyville Boys & Girls Club defrauded $60K, RCMP search for former employee
RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a 37-year-old woman who faces multiple charges after the Bonnyville Boys & Girls Club was defrauded of more than $60,000.
According to Mounties, the Bonnyville chapter of the national nonprofit reported an employee for alleged fraud.
An investigation resulted in charges against Petcharnin "Patty" Cowden of Cold Lake, Alta., for six counts of fraud greater than $5,000, five counts of fraud less than $5,000, and three counts of forging a document.
Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for the now former employee in July.
"Bonnyville RCMP's efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful, and so the assistance of the public is being sought," police said in a statement.
RCMP describes Cowden as being 5'3" tall (1.6 metres), 145 pounds (65 kilograms), and having a light complexion, brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information about Cowden's whereabouts is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Bonnyville is a town in east-central Alberta approximately 241 kilometres from Edmonton.
