Bonnyville man charged with child pornography
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A Bonnyville, Alta., man is facing two child pornography charges.
Andrew Misiak, 56, was charged with possessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography after ALERT opened an investigation in February.
Misiak is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.
