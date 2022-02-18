Bonnyville man faces more charges in sexual assault, fraud, extortion cases

A 44-year-old-man from Bonnyville, Alta., accused of sexual assault is facing additional charges after more people came forward with allegations.

Christopher Brian Godfrey was arrested in January after a 10-month RCMP investigation concluded that he "used various aliases online to gain access to a number of victims and commit sexual offences," Mounties said.

Police said he also used the aliases Lucas Kennedy and Lucas Jacknife.

Godfrey was released on bail following a judicial hearing with a number of conditions: not to possess any weapons, not to have a computer in his home, and to only use the telephone function on his phone except for work purposes, police said.

On Jan. 25, police added charges of fraud, extortion and two counts of criminal harassment.

Police did not say how many victims they believe are involved, but again asked anyone with information to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358

Godfrey is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Feb. 22.