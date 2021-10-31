Boo at the Zoo offers families tricks and treats for Halloween

Trick-or-treaters took over the Edmonton Valley Zoo this weekend to see the animals and gather delicious sweets.

The annual Boo at Zoo! Event allows families to enjoy what the zoo has to offer while wearing Halloween costumes.

“Kids can come trick or treat at the zoo and see all kinds of spooky decorations set-up throughout,” said Alex Hamilton, Valley Zoo program manager.

Some of the animals also got in the spirit of Halloween and dressed up.

“We love the zoo,” one family told CTV News Edmonton. “Now we get to see the animals and get some candy.

“We decided to come out and experience something special for Halloween,” another said.