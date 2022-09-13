Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fall

For 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Tuesday Boo at the Zoo is set to return from Oct. 7 to 30.

The conservancy said the zoo will be transformed into a mystical fair featuring a graveyard, a skelly dance party, a pumpkin patch and more spooky attractions.

“Boo at the Zoo is back with more enchantment and fun for all ages!” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Sara Wolowich Brown in a news release. “The mystical world of witches, wizards and warlocks has expanded with new activities and frightfully spooktacular entertainment!”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 and must be purchased in advance online or at the zoo entrance.

The conservancy said tickets are date and time specific, and guests must enter within the 30-minute time frame indicated on their tickets.

Additionally, the conservancy is looking for volunteers for the event. They will get free tickets for daytime admission to the zoo, plus complimentary snacks.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, can commit to at least two shifts and be able to spend extended periods of time outside in all kinds of weather.

More information can be found on Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s website.