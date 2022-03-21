Boo the grizzly bear awakes from hibernation at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
A beloved grizzly bear at a B.C. ski resort has popped his head through the snow and emerged from hibernation for his 20th spring.
Boo's 2022 debut was captured by surveillance cameras at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort's 20-acre bear refuge.
The refuge, located just outside of Golden, B.C. and within the boundaries of the ski resort, gives guests to the interpretive centre an opportunity to spot Boo in his natural mountainside habitat during the summer.
The ski resort's gondola crosses over the bear refuge and officials are asking skiers and snowboarders to refrain from making noise while atop the enclosure or while skiing on the neighbouring run. Kicking Horse's ski season is scheduled to end in mid-April.
Boo has finally joined us for the new year!
We were extremely fortunate to capture Boo’s 20th emergence from his den!
We ask that all guests please stay quiet when going over the enclosure in the gondola and when skiing by the Bear Refuge on Lower Wiley Coyote. pic.twitter.com/TDSJLN6XHz
-
Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicleHalifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.
-
Stayner organization awarded $5,000 to continue to support youthA youth centre in Stayner has been awarded $5,000 in vital funding.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics banThe City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: provinceThe centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Regina police involved in province-wide gun amnesty eventThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is one of several municipal police services taking part in a province-wide gun amnesty event, allowing residents to surrender unwanted firearms or ammunition without the threat of facing charges.
-
Victoria supportive housing site nearing completionWork is underway to install approximately 40 modular housing units at a Victoria property bought by the provincial government to house members of the city's homeless population.
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspensionA group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Orillia artist donates proceeds from painting in support of UkraineAn Orillia artist is using his work to support Ukrainians as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict rages on in the country.
-
Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMPA man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.