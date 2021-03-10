Eligible Windsor-Essex residents can start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments at some local pharmacies.

The province is receiving a shipment of 194,000 doses of the recently approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week. Health Canada has recommended against using the vaccine on those above the age of 65, so the plan in Ontario is to administer it mostly to those between the ages of 60 and 64.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the province plans to unveil a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine by Wednesday.

Rexall and Costco pharmacies started booking Wednesday morning.

The Rexall locations are at 71 Sandwich St S in Amherstburg, at Giles and Ouellette in Windsor and at Howard/Cabana in Windsor.

The Costco pharmacy is at 4411 Walker Road in Windsor.

Elliott said that qualifying members of the public would then be able to book appointments to receive their shots at those pharmacies by the end of the week.

The doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that Ontario will receive were shipped from the Serum Institute of India earlier this month and are set to expire on April 2.

Elliott she is confident that all of the doses will be administered prior to their expiry thanks to the use of hundreds of pharmacies.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.