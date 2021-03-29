Booking for Phase 2B vaccine begins in Alberta

Nearly a million more Albertans can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment Tuesday.

The expanded eligibility opens the immunization door to anyone aged 16 to 64 with a condition which makes them more vulnerable to severe outcomes from COVID-19. This includes cancer patients, transplant recipients, or Albertans with dementia or disabilities.

On March 30, those born 1957-63 will be able to make an appointment in a pharmacy in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary. Appointments will continue to open up by birth year.

For those wishing to book through Alberta Health Services, appointments will open April 5 to anyone born 1957-59. They can be made online or by calling 811.

A list of the conditions that now make an Albertan eligible can be found online.

As of Friday, the province had administered close to 600,000 doses in total. More than 96,000 Albertans had been fully vaccinated with two shots.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations at 2:15 p.m. MST. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.