Bookings for COVID-19 shots starts Tuesday

Albertans can start booking their COVID-19 shots Tuesday.

Case numbers are on the rise across the province: at the end of September, there were 154 outbreaks, the majority at long-term care facilities, hospitals and supportive living facilities.

The vaccine being offered this fall is effective against the latest version of the omicron variant.

It will be available to those six months of age and older.

Appointments open for booking on Tuesday but doses won't start being administered until Oct. 16.

Click here to book an appointment.