Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin

Ottawa residents can no longer throw out books in the city's black box.

The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.

Ottawa and other municipalities are moving to a common collection system for recyclable material under the Provincial Blue Box Program. Producers will have "full responsibility for the system while adhering to regulatory requirements," and will be required to recycle the materials they supply, the city says.

The city of Ottawa is one of the first municipalities in Ontario to transition its residential blue and black bin recycling program to individual producer responsibility.

As part of the transition, hard and soft cover books are no longer accepted in the black bin.

"While books have been removed as an acceptable material under the new recycling program being managed by producers, in 2026, new products not previously accepted in our recycling programs may be accepted," the city said on Twitter.

The city recommends donating your books instead of throwing them out.

"Please consider giving them to family, friends, local schools or a Buy Nothing group near you (you can find them on Facebook)," the city said.

"There are also many organizations that accept book donations."

Four waste diversion programs had already transitioned to a producer responsibility model: used tires, batteries, waste electrical and electronic equipment, and hazardous and special waste. Ontario's Blue Box Program covers both blue and black bin recycling.

Items allowed in the black bin

The city of Ottawa says the following items are allowed in the black bin: