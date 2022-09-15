Books of condolence for police officer killed in crash set up at 6 York Region police stations

People wanting to pay their respects to fallen York Regional Police officer Travis Gillespie are being invited to sign a book of condolences.

Gillespie, who was 38, died on Wednesday, Sept. 14 following a head-on collision with another driver on Major Mackenzie Drive East, between Richard Person Drive and Warden Avenue, in Markham. The York police officer, who was assigned to #2 District Uniform Patrol, was on his way to work at the time of the 6 a.m. crash.

The other driver, Haoju Zhou, 23, of Markham, has been charged with impaired operation cause death and dangerous operation cause death. Zhou, who was driving a Porsche Cayenne, was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Gillespie is survived by his parents, loved ones, and colleagues, a statement from the force said.

Books of condolence, which will be sent to his family, have now been set up in the lobby area in each of YRP’s districts (#1 at 429 Harry Walker Parkway S. in Newmarket, #2 District at 171 Major Mackenzie Dr. W. in Richmond Hill, #3 at 3527 Baseline Rd. in Sutton, #4 at 2700 Rutherford Rd. in Vaughan, and #5 at 8700 McCowan Rd. in Markham) and at York police headquarters, 47 Don Hollock Dr. in Aurora, for members of the public to sign.

“Members of York Regional Police offer our sincere thanks for the outpouring of sympathy and support from members of the community, emergency responder agencies, law enforcement partners and community organizations following the tragic death of Constable Travis Gillespie,” YRP said in a news release.

“We are grateful for the compassion shown to us during this difficult time.”

The incident marks the second death of a GTA officer this week after Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was gunned down in a shooting rampage in Mississauga on Monday. Hong’s funeral service is set for next Wednesday.

-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman and Kerrisa Wilson