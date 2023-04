Booms being removed from Eramosa river after small spill

The City of Guelph says it is removing booms from the Eramosa River on Wednesday following reports of a spill.

The booms were installed on Friday after the city said a resident had reported a possible spill in the river in the area of Brockville Avenue.

The city confirmed on Wednesday there was a small amount of oil but there was no risk to wildlife or the water.

The city issued a tweet and is reminding people not to dump hazardous waste and to dispose of it properly.

We're removing the booms from the Eramosa River at Brockville Avenue. There was a small amount of oil and no risk to wildlife or the water. Important reminder: our rivers are not the place to dump hazardous waste. Please dispose of waste properly. https://t.co/rnMnXxzZiV

— City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 19, 2023