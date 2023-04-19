Booms being removed from Eramosa river after small spill
CTV News Kitchener Assignment Reporter
Emma Ens
The City of Guelph says it is removing booms from the Eramosa River on Wednesday following reports of a spill.
The booms were installed on Friday after the city said a resident had reported a possible spill in the river in the area of Brockville Avenue.
The city confirmed on Wednesday there was a small amount of oil but there was no risk to wildlife or the water.
The city issued a tweet and is reminding people not to dump hazardous waste and to dispose of it properly.
We're removing the booms from the Eramosa River at Brockville Avenue. There was a small amount of oil and no risk to wildlife or the water. Important reminder: our rivers are not the place to dump hazardous waste. Please dispose of waste properly. https://t.co/rnMnXxzZiV— City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 19, 2023
