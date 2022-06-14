Boost in business for some of sectors hit hardest by pandemic

Some of the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic are now seeing a bit of a boom, thanks to the return of large gatherings like weddings, proms and graduations.

"It's been getting a lot busier," said Mary Begg, a stylist at Luminous Salon & Spa in Waterloo. "Everyone's coming in to get their summer 'dos. After all the masks came off, everyone I wanting to look good again."

It's been a big - and welcome - change for businesses and workers alike.

"Last year at this time I was probably just sitting on my back porch," Begg said. "Just waiting for a call to start work again."

But things are now turning around for some industries, like those who rely on large gatherings.

"We're seeing a big increase when it comes to spend trends," said David Litwin with Moneris Canada.

The financial technology company recently released Canada-wide numbers comparing April 2022 to April 2021, when most businesses were still under some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Moneris found beauty and barber shops saw a 67 per cent increase in business, and spending on bands and orchestras quadrupled over the same timeframe.

Caterers have nearly doubled their business with a 136 per cent increase, photography studios are seeing a 12 per cent boost, and florists are reporting consistent business year-over-year through Moneris.

Litwin said it's just the beginning of what is expected to be a bounce-back summer.

“We know these industries have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic,” he explained. “But as we take a look at this summer – which is practically underway – we know it’s a big time of year for summer celebrations… we know there’s a big backlog when it comes to things like weddings and graduation ceremonies.”

Miranda Fozard, the co-owner of Joy of Flowers, said business in Uptown Waterloo has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"It's been great. We're had a lot of people come in for graduation flowers and prom, of course. You know they all want those wrist corsages to go with the dresses, so it's been really cute."