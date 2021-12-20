Booster vaccination dose appointments open to everyone over 18

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, bookings for COVID-19 booster dose appointments are opening up to Ontario residents 18 and over.

Residents in Middlesex-London, Elgin and Oxford counties can visit covidvaccinelm.ca to book their appointment. Those in Windsor-Essex can click here.

Booster dose appointments must be set for at least three months after your second vaccine dose.

In addition to appointments at the mass vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges, vaccinations are also available at pop-up clinics, as well as some pharmacies and primary care providers.

Ontario announced last week that it was expanding eligibility amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

New public health measures across the province also took effect on Sunday.