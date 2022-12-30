Boosting children’s immune systems through massage

A severe cold and flu season left many pharmacy shelves empty this year, with caregivers struggling to find over-the-counter medications for their children like Ibuprofen and Tylenol, as well as the antibiotic Amoxicillin.

The at-home technique of a massage is another tool to help boost children’s immune system, with or without the use of medicine, according to one certified Infant Massage Therapist, Elina Furman.

Furman said massage helps build a child's immunity by strengthening and regulating their respiratory, circulatory, nervous and digestive systems, which helps them fight off illness.

By massaging daily, parents can mitigate these factors naturally, Furman told CTV News.

Massage is also known to relieve pain, infection and offers stress relief, she added.

It also helps alleviate common baby ailments like teething, constipation, gas and restlessness.