Boots and Hearts get a boost from the feds

Big country got a big boost from big brother.

Through the FedDev Ontario program, Republic Live received a repayable loan of $3 million to help run its Boots and Hearts Music from festival August 4 to 7.

Boots and Hearts is the largest country music and camping festival in Canada and five-time winner of the Canadian Country Music Awards festival of the year.

Due to the pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. With a repayable contribution of over $3 million, Republic Live will now be able to return to the event to its pre-COVID scale and scope, with four days of performances on both the main and secondary stages. There will be enhanced health and sanitization measures to deliver a safe festival environment.

“Needless to say, there have been unprecedented challenges in the festival business over the course of the pandemic and the world has changed significantly since our last edition of Boots and Hearts in 2019,” said Todd Jeneraux, executive vice president of Republic Live.

“The funds provided under this program will assist in our ultimate goal of making sure we delight our loyal fans and enable us to provide time-of-your-life experiences again this summer,” Jeneraux said.

Since 2012, the Boots and Hearts Music Festival has held its own among the highest-profile country music events in North America. The festival is a landmark event in rural Simcoe County bringing in an estimated $35 million in local tourist spending over the four-day event.

The ripple effects of these activities play a key role in supporting our tourism and hospitality sectors. The government of Canada aims to revitalize major events and festivals and the struggling tourism industry, while strengthening communities and local economies.

On Aug. 4, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, announced a combined investment of over $12.3 million to support the return of Tennis Canada’s National Bank Open and the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. The combined investment is provided through the Major Festivals and Event Support Initiative.

“Major festivals and tourist attractions, such as Tennis Canada’s National Bank Open tournament and Boots and Hearts Music Festival, are vital to the local economy attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to southern Ontario. Through the Major Festivals and Event Support Initiative, the government of Canada is helping these organizations bounce back from the pandemic and drive local economic growth to the region,” said the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.