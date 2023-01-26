Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery

Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.

According to police, the victim was chased, assaulted and his boots and cell phone were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency line at 519-631-1224.