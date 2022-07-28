Boots & Hearts new Friday line up
Perhaps the titles of their country songs tell the tale best.
If Sam Hunt is going to "Make You Miss Me" by not appearing at the Oro-Medonte country concert, that's alright because his replacement Jake Owen was "Made for You."
Hunt cancelled his Friday night headline show at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek on Aug. 5.
A statement released by Hunt's team on Thursday read: "Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on Aug. 5th. We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it's now apparent that won't happen."
In his stead, Owen will step up to the microphone at Burl's Creek and sing his "Made for You" hit.
Saturday's headliner is Florida Georgian Line, followed by Canada's own Shania Twain to close the concert on Sunday evening.
