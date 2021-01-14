A new survey shows over 60 per cent of Canadians say borders need to tighten, keeping sun-seekers close to home.

Data from the Angus Reid Institute also shows nine in ten Canadians feel politicians should lead by example and cancel discretionary travel plans this winter.

Only about one-quarter of those surveyed believe Ottawa’s current policy of discouraging but not disallowing travel is adequate.

Flights to sun and beach destinations continue to leave Canada daily despite warnings from health experts that air travel, especially out of the country, carries added risks for COVID-19 transmission.

About 70 per cent of Canadians said they’ve cancelled or put off travel to domestic and international destinations since the pandemic began. These sacrifices may be influencing the adoption of an unforgiving approach to elected officials who’ve chosen to travel.

Nearly nine-in-ten say that while travelling abroad may not be illegal, politicians should be held to a higher standard and stay home.

The online survey was conducted from January 7–11, 2021, and included 1,601 adults in Canada. Angus Reid said the margin of error would be plus/minus 2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of

20, for a similar sample size.