Both cases in COVID-19 outbreak at London, Ont. retirement home fully vaccinated

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at London, Ont.'s Revera Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence, and officials say both those infected were fully vaccinated.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has verified the outbreak, though it is not yet reflected in their online case dashboard. It is the only active outbreak in the region.

In a letter sent to residents and family members Friday, officials at the facilsay a resident tested positive while away from the home and those in close contact were put in isolation and tested.

While all initial tests came back negative, a second test 10 days later found one high-risk contact tested positive.

One case is in hospital while the other remains at the residence. In both cases, officials say the residents were fully vaccinated.

The letter from Executive Director Iesha Hibbert added, "We are fortunate to have over 95% of our residents and staff fully vaccinated which will continue to ensure safety of the residence."

Outbreak protocols are in place, bringing added restrictions for some residents and visitors, as well as increased testing of all residents and staff.

Grand Wood Park had a major outbreak in April 2020 with more than a dozen cases, even though health officials found all infection and control measures were satisfactory.