Both Hermitage fires were arsons, fire investigators rule

The second of two recent fires in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood has been confirmed to be a case of arson.

A fire that damaged several units in the Hooke County complex on Aug. 29 was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation.

There were two fires early that morning near Hooke Road.

The second, at a vacant home on Howson Crescent, was confirmed to be a case of arson on Wednesday.

Officials have not said if they consider the two incidents linked.

No one was hurt in either fire.