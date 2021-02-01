Prince Edward Island's two new cases are both related to travel and are not related to each other.

The individuals are a man in his 50s and another man in his late teens.

They're both asymptomatic and tested positive as part of routine testing.

They are self-isolating and being followed by public health daily. Close contacts have been tested and are also self-isolating.

One of the men travelled from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada Flight AC8302 on Jan. 28.

Anyone who travelled on this flight is currently in self-isolation, but should monitor for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing clinic if symptoms develop.